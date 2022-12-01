RCMP want to remind drivers to keep vehicles secure during holiday season

Did you know a vehicle is broken into every 12 minutes in British Columbia?

The Kelowna RCMP is reminding shoppers this holiday season to be car smart and not to leave your purchased packages unattended on your backseats. Slide your packages into the trunk of your vehicle where they are out of sight. Thieves like to target vehicles with packages, backpacks and other valuables that are visible from the outside.

Remember to lock your vehicle’s doors. Far too often do thieves get into a vehicle because the doors have been unlocked.

When possible park your vehicle in a well-lit area. Thieves tend to use the cover of darkness to look inside vehicles and look for unlocked doors.

For more Lockout Auto Crime tips following @IMPACTautocrime on Twitter.

If you are the victim of a theft do not hesitate to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.