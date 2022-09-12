RCMP Want Your Help Identifying These Women

On August 18, 2022, at approximately 9:30 pm, Kelowna RCMP located a female in downtown Kelowna, near Mills Street and Bernard Ave. The female had been assaulted and was bleeding heavily from a wound to her arm. The female was transported to KGH, where she received medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries. The female victim has been unable to provide officers with details on how she was injured.

Surveillance showed an earlier altercation had occurred between the injured woman and two females possibly known to the victim. A male was also present with the two females during the incident.

“Kelowna RCMP would like the public’s assistance in identifying the persons involved to understand what took place the night of August 18,” said Cst. Mike. Della-Paolera Media Relation Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

Please call the RCMP non-emergency line at (250)762-3300 referencing Kelowna RCMP file 2022-52127 or contact the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).