RCMP warn of dangers faced when not wearing reflective clothing at night: Pedestrian struck by car

During the evening of Thursday October 27, 2022 shortly after 7:00 p.m. Kelowna RCMP received a 9-1-1 report of a male walking in the middle of Rutland Road near Old Vernon Road with vehicles swerving around him.

The responding Officer discovered the male had been struck by a passing vehicle and several members of the public including the driver were assisting with medical aid.

The Officer called Emergency Health Services (EHS) who arrived to tend to the unresponsive male who appeared to have sustained serious injury. EHS transported him to a local hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the vehicle was visibly shaken and was referred to Kelowna Victim Services.

The male who was struck was wearing dark clothing making him very difficult for motorists to see him.

With Halloween here, Kelowna RCMP remind anyone out walking after sunset to wear reflective clothing/material or a light to ensure safety.