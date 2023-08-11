RCMP warn of phone scams

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is warning the public to be watchful of their personal information be on alert for a phone "phishing" scam circulating in our area.

A phishing scam is a tactic that scammers use to try to trick you into giving sensitive personal or financial information. Typically, unsuspecting victims are lured with an offer of money, a refund, or prize or some sort through a phone call, email, or text message.

Recently, residents have reported receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be from Telus offering them a sweet deal on phone, internet, and TV services. The catch comes when the scammer tells the victim that in order to receive the offer, they need to provide their Social Insurance Number, driver’s license number, and date of birth.

Phishing scams like this are unfortunately quite common, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. It should be a huge red flag anytime you receive a cold call, or an unsolicited email or text offering you money or asking for personal or financial information. Legitimate organizations will never ask for bank account numbers, driver’s license numbers, or SIN numbers over the phone. Be very careful with any callback numbers the person gives you; they’re probably fake. If you suspect the person you are speaking to is not legitimate, hang up and call back using publicly accessible numbers. Scammers aren't going away, but there are things you can do to stay head of them and keep from becoming a victim."

Tips to Recognize, Reject, and Report Fraud

Be wary of anyone offering money, prizes, or deals through unsolicited phone calls, emails, or text messages;

Never assume the caller is who they say they are simply because they have some basic info such as your address or your birthdate;

If you didn’t initiate the call, you don’t know who you are talking to;

Never give out any personal information over the phone to unsolicited callers;

If you have been the victim of a scam and have either lost money or provided personal or financial information, please report it to police. If you haven’t lost money or provided any information, you can report the scam to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by calling 888-495-8501

For more information about common fraud scams and how to protect yourself, visit he Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's website by clicking here.