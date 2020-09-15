RDCO Air Quality Program offers free Radon Test Kits

Radon is an odourless and invisible gas that can be found inside any building. As the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers, high levels of radon in your home could be making you and your family sick.

The Central Okanagan is considered by the federal government to be at a high risk for this radioactive gas that escapes from the ground into buildings. That’s why the RDCO Air Quality program is joining forces with Interior Health and Health Canada’s Take Action on Radon initiative to offer 400 free radon test kits for Central Okanagan residents. With many Canadians spending more time at home, it’s the perfect time to focus on improving indoor air quality.

Residents can visit the RDCO website to learn more about radon gas and register for their free test kit by October 26, 2020. The kits are being offered to any Central Okanagan resident on a first-come, first-serve basis, limited to one free test kit per property, and must be picked up the week of November 2-6 from their local government office. Those receiving a kit will be asked to follow the instructions for completing the 90-day minimum test and return their kit to their local government office in late February 2021. Individual test results will be available and sent to each participant in early Spring 2021.

While online to register, residents may also sign up to attend a free radon gas webinar on Wednesday, October 28 at 6:00 pm. During this event, participants will learn from public health and industry experts how to take action on radon, find out about available resources and tools, as well as ask questions.

Thanks to Take Action on Radon, the RDCO Air Quality program has also 50 test kits available for purchase for those who either miss the free giveaway or need additional kits to test indoor spaces. A maximum of two test kits can be purchased per property and must be reserved in advance by completing an online pre-registration form by October 26. Radon test kits typically cost $60 but this 50-kit purchase option is being offered through the Air Quality Program at a subsidized price of $20.

Take Action on Radon is led by the Canadian Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists (CARST), CAREX Canada and the Canadian Cancer Society in order to raise awareness about radon and its potential hazard. To learn more, please visit the Take Action on Radon website.