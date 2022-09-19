RDCO announces candidates for Central Okanagan Board of Education School Trustee Zone II
The Chief Election Officer has declared that eligible voters in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area will be going to the polls next month to elect their representative on the Central Okanagan Board of Education, School Trustee Zone II. The following candidates have been declared and will appear on the ballot:
- FEHR, Karrie
- GUDERYAN, Lisa
- WIEBE, Gordon
General voting
Saturday, October 15 between 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at two locations:
- Killiney Beach Community Hall, 516 Udell Road, Vernon
- Townplace Suites by Marriott, 3551 Carrington Road, West Kelowna
Advance voting
Wednesday, October 5 and 12 between 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at:
- Two Eagles Golf Course, 3509 Carrington Road, West Kelowna
Mail ballot
Qualified voters may also make application for a mail ballot and vote by mail. The request for a mail ballot package must be made by 4 p.m. Thursday, October 6 by contracting the Chief/Deputy Election Officer:
- email - elections@rdco.com
- phone - 250-469-6204
- in-person – RDCO, 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna
A reminder that, to be counted, completed mail ballots must be delivered by mail, courier, or by hand to the Regional District at 1450 KLO Rd by the close of voting at 8 p.m. on October 15.
Acclamations
An election by voting is not required for the following positions as the candidates have been declared ‘Elected by Acclamation’:
Regional District of Central Okanagan Board - Electoral Area Director
- Kevin Kraft – Central Okanagan East
- Wayne Carson – Central Okanagan West
Central Okanagan Board of Education – School Trustee Zone I
- Amy Geistlinger – Lake Country/Central Okanagan East
Information for resident and non-resident electoral area voters is available at rdco.com/elections.