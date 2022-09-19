RDCO announces candidates for Central Okanagan Board of Education School Trustee Zone II

The Chief Election Officer has declared that eligible voters in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area will be going to the polls next month to elect their representative on the Central Okanagan Board of Education, School Trustee Zone II. The following candidates have been declared and will appear on the ballot:

FEHR, Karrie

GUDERYAN, Lisa

WIEBE, Gordon

General voting

Saturday, October 15 between 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at two locations:

Killiney Beach Community Hall, 516 Udell Road, Vernon

Townplace Suites by Marriott, 3551 Carrington Road, West Kelowna

Advance voting

Wednesday, October 5 and 12 between 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at:

Two Eagles Golf Course, 3509 Carrington Road, West Kelowna

Mail ballot

Qualified voters may also make application for a mail ballot and vote by mail. The request for a mail ballot package must be made by 4 p.m. Thursday, October 6 by contracting the Chief/Deputy Election Officer:

email - elections@rdco.com

phone - 250-469-6204

in-person – RDCO, 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna

A reminder that, to be counted, completed mail ballots must be delivered by mail, courier, or by hand to the Regional District at 1450 KLO Rd by the close of voting at 8 p.m. on October 15.

Acclamations

An election by voting is not required for the following positions as the candidates have been declared ‘Elected by Acclamation’:

Regional District of Central Okanagan Board - Electoral Area Director

Kevin Kraft – Central Okanagan East

– Central Okanagan East Wayne Carson – Central Okanagan West

Central Okanagan Board of Education – School Trustee Zone I

Amy Geistlinger – Lake Country/Central Okanagan East

Information for resident and non-resident electoral area voters is available at rdco.com/elections.