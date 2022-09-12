RDCO announces candidates for upcoming general elections
The following people have filed nomination papers and have been declared candidates in the RDCO general local election.
Regional District Director - Central Okanagan East Electoral Area (One to be elected)
(Ellison, Joe Rich, upper June Springs Road, and the south end of Lakeshore Road)
- Kevin Kraft
Regional District Director - Central Okanagan West Electoral Area (One to be elected)
(Westbank First Nation (Tsinstikeptum) Reserves #9 and #10, Trepanier Bench, Brent Road, Traders Cove, Fintry, Valley of the Sun, La Casa, Killiney Beach, Westshore Estates and Wilson’s Landing)
- Wayne Carson
School District No. 23 Zone 1 Trustee (One to be elected)
(Lake Country /Central Okanagan East Electoral Area)
- Amy Geistlinger
School District No. 23 Zone 2 Trustee (One to be elected)
(Peachland /Central Okanagan West Electoral Area)
- Lisa Guderyan
- Karrie Fehr
- Gordon Wiebe
Following the end of the Challenge to Nomination (September 13) and the Candidate Nomination withdrawal deadline (September 16), the Chief Election Officer will issue a Notice of Election by Voting or Acclamation on Monday, September 19, 2022.
The Regional District website rdco.com/elections has links for candidates and general voting information for residents.