RDCO announces candidates for upcoming general elections

RDCO

The following people have filed nomination papers and have been declared candidates in the RDCO general local election.

Regional District Director - Central Okanagan East Electoral Area (One to be elected)

(Ellison, Joe Rich, upper June Springs Road, and the south end of Lakeshore Road)

 

  • Kevin Kraft

 

Regional District Director - Central Okanagan West Electoral Area (One to be elected)

(Westbank First Nation (Tsinstikeptum) Reserves #9 and #10, Trepanier Bench, Brent Road, Traders Cove, Fintry, Valley of the Sun, La Casa, Killiney Beach, Westshore Estates and Wilson’s Landing)

 

  • Wayne Carson

 

School District No. 23 Zone 1 Trustee (One to be elected)

(Lake Country /Central Okanagan East Electoral Area)

 

  • Amy Geistlinger

 

School District No. 23 Zone 2 Trustee (One to be elected)

(Peachland /Central Okanagan West Electoral Area)

 

  • Lisa Guderyan
  • Karrie Fehr
  • Gordon Wiebe

 

Following the end of the Challenge to Nomination (September 13) and the Candidate Nomination withdrawal deadline (September 16), the Chief Election Officer will issue a Notice of Election by Voting or Acclamation on Monday, September 19, 2022

The Regional District website rdco.com/elections has links for candidates and general voting information for residents.

