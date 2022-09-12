RDCO announces candidates for upcoming general elections

The following people have filed nomination papers and have been declared candidates in the RDCO general local election.

Regional District Director - Central Okanagan East Electoral Area (One to be elected)

(Ellison, Joe Rich, upper June Springs Road, and the south end of Lakeshore Road)

Kevin Kraft

Regional District Director - Central Okanagan West Electoral Area (One to be elected)

(Westbank First Nation (Tsinstikeptum) Reserves #9 and #10, Trepanier Bench, Brent Road, Traders Cove, Fintry, Valley of the Sun, La Casa, Killiney Beach, Westshore Estates and Wilson’s Landing)

Wayne Carson

School District No. 23 Zone 1 Trustee (One to be elected)

(Lake Country /Central Okanagan East Electoral Area)

Amy Geistlinger

School District No. 23 Zone 2 Trustee (One to be elected)

(Peachland /Central Okanagan West Electoral Area)

Lisa Guderyan

Karrie Fehr

Gordon Wiebe

Following the end of the Challenge to Nomination (September 13) and the Candidate Nomination withdrawal deadline (September 16), the Chief Election Officer will issue a Notice of Election by Voting or Acclamation on Monday, September 19, 2022.

The Regional District website rdco.com/elections has links for candidates and general voting information for residents.