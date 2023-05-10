RDCO announces more pop-up recycling depots for Peachland

Due to popular demand, the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has scheduled two additional pop-up recycling depots in Peachland. Pop-up depots are an opportunity for residents to drop off depot-only recyclables such as Styrofoam, glass and soft plastics without leaving Peachland.

The purpose of pop-up depots is to make recycling more accessible, connect with residents, increase recycling awareness and keep recyclable material out of the landfill. Residents in Peachland typically travel to the nearest depots in West Kelowna or Kelowna to properly recycle their depot-only items.

“Over 150 Peachland residents attended the recycle depot pop-up on April 16, says Rae Stewart, RDCO waste reduction facilitator. “Feedback on the pop-up depots has been incredibly positive and residents are happy to have recycling options right in their own communities.”

Pop-up recycling depots are held at the Peachland Community Centre parking lot on 6th Street. Staff will be on hand from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to assist and answer recycling questions.

Upcoming dates:

Saturday, June 17

Saturday, June 29

Saturday, September 23

Items accepted at the pop-up depot include things like foam packaging, plastic bags and overwrap, glass bottles and jars and other flexible plastic packaging (such as crinkly wrappers, stand up pouches and zipper bags). Electronics will also be accepted. These depots are for residential recycling only, not commercial.

The RDCO also has pop-up depots scheduled in Lake Country. To find out more about the pop-up depots, or for more information about what materials can be recycled, go to rdco.com/recycle, or email recycle@rdco.com.