RDCO announces new CAO

The Regional Board unanimously approved the appointment of Sally Ginter as the new Chief Administrative Officer for the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

Regional Board Chair Loyal Wooldridge said, “We are excited about the evolution of the RDCO under the leadership of our new Chief Administrative Officer, Sally Ginter. With the help of our recruitment committee, we have identified that Ms. Ginter will work to foster strong relationships and will build a strong foundation of inclusivity and resiliency in the region and beyond. Ms. Ginter has shown us that she is a high performer with immense capacity to collaborate creatively and lead with integrity which are key in good governance. The Board of Directors is looking forward to supporting Ms. Ginter as she advances the priorities of the region.”

The announcement comes following a public recruitment process to shepherd the transition from current CAO Brian Reardon. Earlier this year, Reardon announced his planned retirement on July 1 after ten years as the organization’s CAO. His more than 30-year exemplary career in local government has been recognized by the Local Government Managers Association with its Long Service and President’s awards.

Ms. Ginter will join the Regional District on July 4 allowing a well-supported transition from Mr. Reardon’s leadership. Ms. Ginter holds a Master of Business Administration degree and brings a broad range of executive leadership experience in private industry and the non-profit sector to the Regional District.

When asked about her new role, Ms. Ginter said “I am looking forward to the positive relationships and collaborative initiatives that are ahead, and I am grateful for the privilege to serve the RDCO communities.”

The Regional District of Central Okanagan was created in 1967 by the Provincial Government and is one of 27 regional districts in the province. It provides region-wide services such as 9-1-1, Dog Control and Regional Parks in the electoral areas and member municipalities of Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland and West Kelowna. It also provides local government services to the residents of the unincorporated Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West Electoral Areas and specified services through an agreement to Westbank First Nation.