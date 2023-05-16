RDCO announces temporary closure of Mountain Goat Trail: Goats Peak Regional Park

Mountain Goat Trail in Goats Peak Regional Park will be closed on weekdays for trail improvements from Wednesday, May 16 until Friday, June 2.

The trail will be closed Monday to Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Visitors can access the trail after 4:00 p.m. on weekdays and all day on Saturdays and Sundays. The Sagebush Trail will remain open during this closure.

Trail improvements for Mountain Goat Trail include general trail maintenance, restoration along the summit trail and new wooden crib steps.

Park visitors are asked to respect any barricades and closure signs posted and be aware of crews and vehicles accessing the worksite.

The Regional District offers more than 2,100 hectares of parkland including 86 kilometres of formal trails in 30 regional parks for visitors to explore. Visit rdco.com/parks to plan your next outing.