RDCO Board meeting highlights for April 20

Here are the notable topics discussed by the Regional District of Central Okanagan Board on April 20, 2023.

Food waste public engagement framework

The Regional Board approved a public consultation and engagement framework as the RDCO investigates and researches potential options for a curbside food waste collection program. The opportunities for public input will be done in phases during 2023 and 2024 to ensure organics diversion is socially acceptable.

Emergency Operations Centre training grant

The Regional Board approved applying to the Union of BC Municipalities Community Emergency Preparedness Fund for a $30,000 grant. If approved, the funds would be used for planning and conducting a large-scale Regional Emergency program training exercise involving local government and emergency support partners.

Board Procedure Bylaw update

The Regional Board amended its Procedure Bylaw. The updates reflect changes to morning and evening regular monthly meetings and improve clarity.

Code of Conduct review

The Regional Board directed staff to review its current Code of Conduct based on Best Practices and as required by Provincial legislation. The Regional Board has had a Code of Conduct in place for over 10 years. It was last reviewed and refreshed in 2016 along with a Respectful Workplace Policy.

Planning Applications

The Regional Board considered the following planning applications:

Following a public hearing, second and third readings were given to Rural Westside Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw No. 1274-13 (Application Z22/06) and Zoning Amendment Bylaw 871- 277 for the property known as Rockchild Landing (K. Johnson, applicant) to amend the future land use designation and rezone the Westside Road property and discharge three covenants.

Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) Referral Application #66009 (RDCO file A-22-05) – The Regional Board supports and will forward an application to the ALC to subdivide the property at 4121 Anderson Road into nine lots provided covenants are registered to restrict the use of agricultural land for farm purposes and protect the environmental values of the property.

The Board did not support Development Variance Permit application VP-22-11 for a property on Swalwell Lake (Tracy Mitchell, owner) in the Central Okanagan East Electoral Area. The variance was requested to decrease the minimum setback from the lake for an addition to an existing cabin.

Regional Board meetings

Regional District office – 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna (Woodhaven Boardroom)

Thursday, May 4 – 8:30 a.m

Thursday, May 18 – 6 p.m.

A live stream video link will be available for each meeting in the Upcoming Meeting agenda section of rdco.com/agenda. When available, a link to the Video recording will be posted in the Past Meetings section for the individual meeting date.