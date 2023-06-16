RDCO board meeting highlights for June 15

Highlights of the Regional Board Meeting for June 15, 2023.

Commercial Development Permit and Development Variance Permit – 10325 Westside Road



The Regional Board approved the issuance of a Commercial Development Permit for a small retail operation in a prefabricated building at 10325 Westside Road. The Board also approved variances to Bylaw No. 871, which removed the requirement for parking and loading areas to be surfaced and the requirement for a solid screen along the northeastern property boundary.



Development Permit Cancellation (DP-21-18)



The Regional Board cancelled the development permit for works associated with the phased residential development of Sunset Ranch. This decision was made due to changes in design and substantial damage to land designated for environmental protection.





Appointment of Bylaw Officer



The Regional Board approved the appointment of Travis MacKenzie to the role of Bylaw Enforcement Officer (Animal Control) to enforce the RDCO’s Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw No. 1343.



Inflationary adjustment to Development Cost Charges



The Regional Board approved an inflationary adjustment of 6.9% to Development Cost Charges (DCC) through amendments to the Westside Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant (Bylaw No. 1528) and East Trunk Development Cost Charge (Bylaw No. 1529) bylaws.



Regional Emergency Mutual Aid Agreement for Firefighting



The Regional Board approved the renewal of the Emergency Mutual Aid Agreement between local fire departments within the Regional District of Central Okanagan. This agreement allows fire departments to share resources during major incidents.



2022 Statement of Financial Information



The Regional District of Central Okanagan’s 2022 Statement of Financial Information was approved by the Regional Board. Under the provincial Financial Information Act, the Statement of Financial Information must be made public by June 30 annually.



RDCO 2022 Annual Report



The RDCO 2022 Annual Report was released. The report highlights the efforts and achievements of the Regional District of Central Okanagan and provides next steps for the upcoming year. View the report at rdco.com/annualreview/.



Financial Signing Authorities and Authorizations Policy



The Regional Board approved amendments to the Financial Signing Authorities and Authorizations policy. The amendments are focused on increasing limits, allowing for the assignment of authorities where operationally required, and adding additional authorities for redundancy purposes.



