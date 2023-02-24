RDCO Board Report

Here are highlights from the Regional District of Central Okanagan's board meeting held February 23, 2023.

New advisory committees

The Regional Board adopted the Terms of Reference for the new Environment and Climate Change committee. It also updated the bylaw and Terms of Reference for the Central Okanagan Economic Development Advisory committee.

Disaster risk reduction grant application

The Regional Board supports a grant application to the Union of BC Municipalities Disaster Risk Reduction – Climate Adaptation fund. If successful, the $150,000 grant would be used to create an integrated strategy that identifies and reduces projected climate risks and emissions while providing a roadmap to assist policy and planning development and decision making in the areas of climate preparedness, hazard reduction and sustainability.

Planning Application considered

The Regional Board supports discharging a covenant that prohibits development of any buildings and structures on a portion of a property within the Agricultural Land Reserve at 5705 Upper Booth Road. The owners applied to the Agricultural Land Commission to subdivide the property into two parcels, on either side of Upper Booth Road.

(File MISC-23-08)

Reconciliation and governance

The Regional Board has received a letter from Westbank First Nation Chief and Council, requesting the RDCO explore options to make regional governance more inclusive of Indigenous peoples as outlined in Article 5 of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act. In moving toward meaningful reconciliation, the letter says Westbank First Nation is committed to partnering with the Regional District and Province to explore what full and fair representation at the RDCO Board would look like. Westbank First Nation Chief and Council currently appoints a non-voting member to the Regional Board.

Regional Board meetings

Regional District office – 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna (Woodhaven Boardroom)

Thursday, March 9 – 8:30 a.m. Committee of the Whole

Thursday, March 16 – 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 30 – 8:30 a.m.

When a meeting begins, a live stream video link will be available for that meeting in the Upcoming Meeting agenda section of rdco.com/agenda. When available, a link to the Video recording will be posted in the Past Meetings section for the individual meeting date.