RDCO Board report for August 3

Highlights of the Regional Board Meeting – August 3, 2023

Development Variance Permit – 6435 Langley Court

The Regional Board approved the issuance of a Development Variance Permit for 6435 Langley Court to allow an increase from 8.0 metres to 13.36 metres for the maximum height of an accessory building.

UBCM Complete Communities Grant Application

The Regional Board supported a $150,000 Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) Complete Communities grant application for the Regional Employment Lands Inventory study. The purpose of the study is to assess the current supply of employment lands in the Central Okanagan and to project future land use requirements which will be impacted by population growth and the evolving regional economy. This will assist member municipalities and First Nations in the Central Okanagan with planning for future employment land development in their respective jurisdictions.

Regional Board meetings

Regional District office – 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna (Woodhaven Boardroom)

Thursday, September 7 – 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, October 5 – 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, October 19 – 6:00 p.m.

A live stream video link will be available for each meeting in the Upcoming Meeting agenda section of rdco.com/agenda. When available, a link to the Video recording will be posted in the Past Meetings section for the individual meeting date.