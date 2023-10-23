RDCO Board report for October 19

Public hearing for Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 871-232

A public hearing was held for Zoning Amendment Bylaw No.871-232, to improve the zoning bylaw’s clarity and alignment with RDCO policies and current legislation. The Board considered input from community members and following deliberations, the Board asked that staff review options for fencing regulations and bring them forward at a later date.

Public hearing for Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 871-279 for 4401 Westside Road

A public hearing was held for Zoning Amendment Bylaw No.871-279, which proposes a text amendment to the Small Lot Country Residential Zone (RU5) to help facilitate a bare land strata subdivision of Shelter Cove into 36 lots. Following the public hearing, the bylaw was given second and third reading. As the bylaw requires Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure approval, adoption of the bylaw will be presented to the Regional Board for consideration at a later date.

Falcon Ridge Water system extension

The Regional Board adopted a series of bylaws (Bylaw No. 1531, 1532, 1533, and 1534) to extend the Falcon Ridge Water System service area.

Purchase commitments exceeding $100,000

The Regional Board received an update from the Director of Financial Services summarizing all purchase commitments over $100,000 from July 1 to September 30, 2023.

Letter of Support for the Okanagan Basin Water Board

The Regional Board will provide a letter of support for the Okanagan Basin Water Board’s calls to action on invasive mussel prevention.

Regional Board meetings

Regional District office – 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna (Woodhaven Boardroom)

Thursday, November 2 – 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, November 16 – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 7 – 8:30 a.m.

A live stream video link will be available for each meeting in the Upcoming Meeting agenda section of rdco.com/agenda. When available, a link to the Video recording will be posted in the Past Meetings section for the individual meeting date.

