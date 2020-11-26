RDCO Business License Renewal

Renewal notices are in the mail for Regional District of Central Okanagan business licenses.

All businesses operating in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas are required to have a business license with the Regional District.

December 31st is the deadline for existing business license renewals at the rate of $85. After that date, all license renewals will be $110 which includes a $25 late fee.

The two electoral areas include communities such as Joe Rich, Ellison, south Lakeshore Road, Brent Road, Trepanier, North Westside, Traders Cove, Shelter Cove, Wilson’s Landing, Fintry, Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates.

Business owners in the electoral areas are encouraged to take advantage of the convenient and secure online renewal/application option by visiting the Regional District website rdco.com/payments.

Those using this option will find a new look and easier to use payment portal. You can also pay by mail, online banking or in person at 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna BC V1W 3Z4.

The Regional District participates in the Inter-Community Business License program. In order to take part in this program, qualifying local companies based in or doing work in the electoral areas must first have a Regional District business license before they apply to purchase the Inter-Community Business License for an additional $150. The inter-community license allows qualifying businesses the flexibility to work in one or more of the other participating municipalities in the Okanagan-Similkameen without having to purchase a business license for each.