RDCO celebrating 50 years of regional parks

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is gearing up for a momentous celebration in 2024 – marking 50 years of endless opportunities for outdoor adventure in regional parks.

To celebrate the occasion, the RDCO will run events all year long, highlighted in each seasonal program guide with a signature 50 icon. Packed with a wide range of activities, the new program guide is your key to unlock an unforgettable winter experience, available online at rdco.com/parksguide and found in the RDCO calendar.

From a full moon snowshoe hike to the inaugural Family Day adventure quest, regional parks Visitor Services offer something for everyone. Whether you're a seasoned explorer or just starting to discover the joys of outdoor activities, everyone is welcome.

“We’re so fortunate to have regional parks in our community backyard,” says Isabella Hodson, Supervisor of Community Relations and Visitor Services for RDCO. “Not only can we enjoy the beautiful natural surroundings, but for our 50th anniversary we want to invite all residents to join our programs. We design them for the local community and to be accessible for everyone; so why not try an RDCO park program?”

While most programs are free, advanced registration is required and can easily be completed at rdco.com/parkprograms. During the winter season, outdoor programs run rain, shine or snow, so be sure to bundle up and wear sturdy shoes.

Register today, lace up your boots and grab your warmest winter gear. Embark on a frosty winter adventure and experience the natural beauty of the season.