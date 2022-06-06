RDCO closes underpass along Mission Creek Greenway

Rising water levels forced the closure of Casorso Road bridge underpass along the Mission Creek Greenway.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan urges visitors to respect any barricades and closure signs posted at these locations as they will remain closed until waters recede.

Pedestrians and cyclists are asked to use caution and only cross Casorso Road when it is safe. Motorists are also asked to watch for Greenway users who may be crossing the road in this area while the underpass trails are closed.

Regional Parks staff continues to monitor creek levels along the Mission Creek Greenway and Scenic Canyon regional park recreational corridor.

People are reminded that during spring runoff water levels in area creeks may rise unexpectedly and they, children and pets should stay safely back from creek banks, which may be slippery or subject to erosion.

Boaters and those using Okanagan Lake boat launches are advised to watch for floating debris that may carried into the lake by spring runoff.

For more information contact Parks Services at 250-469-6232 or email parks@rdco.com.