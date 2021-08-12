RDCO Evacuation Orders/Alerts Remain in Place

Press release:

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre advises there is currently no change in Evacuation Orders and Alerts for the White Rock Lake wildfire. With today’s forecast calling for high temperatures and wind, residents are reminded to remain alert and subscribed to cordermergency.ca for updates. A detailed map showing the present status of Orders and Alerts affecting properties within the RDCO is at cordemergency.ca/map.

“North Westside Fire Rescue fire fighters continue their hard work for the residents of RDCO’s Northwest side, including areas along Westside Rd, Westshore Estates, and Upper and Lower Killiney Beach,” says Alex Van Bruksvoort, North Westside Fire Chief. “Fire retardant has been put down in and around utilities, sprinklers have been set up in multiple neighbourhoods, and water has been tested in multiple locations.”

The protection and safety of first responders and residents remains the top priority. There are no confirmed reports of structure damage in the area overnight.

Volunteers continue to staff the Emergency Support Services reception centre, 1480 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna until from 10 – 6 p.m.