RDCO extends Stage 2 outdoor watering

Due to the Okanagan’s extreme drought conditions, the Regional District of Central Okanagan is keeping its water systems on a Stage 2 outdoor irrigation program.

The Star Place/Dietrich, Falcon Ridge, Sunset Ranch, Upper Fintry-Shalal Road-Valley of the Sun and Westshore Estates systems have been at Stage 2 since June 16 when the RDCO systems normally move to the twice a week outdoor watering schedule.

The Killiney Beach water system is also now at a Stage 2, twice a week outdoor irrigation. Until today, all outdoor watering had been prohibited (Stage 4) due to the impact of White Rock Lake wildfire fire suppression efforts. While a Do Not Consume notice continues for people and pets living on approximately 295 properties on the Killiney system, the water may be used for irrigating lawns, plants and gardens.

Stage 2 means outdoor watering is restricted for customers of those systems to two days each week. Those with even number addresses may water outdoors on Saturday and Tuesday while those with odd addresses may only irrigate outside on Sunday and Wednesday. And given the drier than normal conditions this year and severe drought designation by Agriculture Canada, if you don’t need to water gardens and lawns on your allotted day and time period, please don’t waste water. By following the outdoor watering restrictions, residents will help ensure that system reservoirs are replenished and there’s an adequate water supply for everyone.

The Regional District Water Systems Regulations Bylaw No. 1370 outlines the hours for automated and manual outdoor irrigation. Customers with automated sprinklers should only water between midnight and 6 a.m. on their designated day, while those with manual outdoor irrigation must restrict their watering to between 6 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and midnight on their respective irrigation day.

When conditions allow, customers will be notified when Stage 1 alternate day irrigation is allowed, based on their odd/even address number. Unless other outdoor watering restrictions are in place, normally Stage 1 watering takes place from September 16 until June 15 each year.

For more tips on water conservation inside and outside your home, visit the Regional District Water System webpage at rdco.com/water. Customers may also sign up there to receive email notifications of any water advisories or special maintenance works affecting their water system.

The Regional District maintains and operates six community water systems serving just over 1,100 properties in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas.