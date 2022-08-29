RDCO finishes repairs on section of Mission Creek Greenway

A section of the Mission Creek Greenway that runs through Scenic Canyon Regional Park is open again to visitors after a closure due flood damage. The stretch of trail upstream from the Hollywood Road south trailhead to the Grasslands viewpoint has been repaired and reopened.

The Greenway remains closed between the 12.5 km marker (Grasslands viewpoint) and 14 km marker (Layercake viewpoint), for flood-related repairs. For everyone’s safety, visitors are asked to stay out of this closed area, respect signage, fencing and barricades that are in place while work is underway.

Other sections of the Greenway are not affected and remain open for visitors.