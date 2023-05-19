RDCO highlights of the Regional Board Meeting for May 18

Here are notable topics from the Regional Board meeting for the Regional District of Central Okanagan on May 18, 2023

Reiswig Regional Park Land License Renewal

The Regional Board approved the renewal of a 30-Year Foreshore License of Occupation with the Province of British Columbia for Reiswig Regional Park. Reiswig Regional Park is located at the South end of Wood Lake in the District of Lake Country.

Lake Country Septage Agreement

The Regional Board approved the new 2023 Regional Septage Facility Agreement with the District of Lake Country and adopted the Septic Tank Effluent Regulation Amendment Bylaw No. 1530. New septage rates come into effect July 1, 2023, and are estimated to result in an increase of $20-40/year for homes with septic systems.

Community to Community Grant Application

The Regional Board supported an application to the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) Community to Community (C2C) Program. The grant would be used to jointly host a forum with Westbank First Nation (WFN) on Reconciliation, the United Nation Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), and BC’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA).

FireSmart Grant Application

The Regional Board supported an application to the UBCM for 2024 RDCO FireSmart programing. The FireSmart Community Funding & Supports program provides funding to local governments and First Nations to increase community resiliency by undertaking community based FireSmart planning and activities that reduce the community’s risk from wildfire.

Community Emergency Preparedness Fund Application

The Regional Board supported an application to the UBCM Community Emergency Preparedness Fund. Funding would support a Public Notification & Evacuation Route Planning exercise involving multiple agencies and focusing on pre-planning for evacuation routes during an emergency.

Joe Rich and Ellison Fire Protection Local Service Area Establishment Amendment Bylaws

The Regional Board adopted the Joe Rich Fire Protection Local Service Area Establishment Amendment Bylaw No. 1508 and Ellison Fire Protection Local Service Area Establishment Amendment Bylaw No. 1509. Bylaw No. 1508 expands the service area in Joe Rich, and Bylaw No. 1509 expands and removes a property from the service area in Ellison. The aforementioned properties have been receiving fire protection services from the RDCO since September 8, 2022.

Regional Board meetings

Regional District office – 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna (Woodhaven Boardroom)

Thursday, May 18 – 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 1 – 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, June 8 – Committee of the Whole 8:30 a.m.

A live stream video link will be available for each meeting in the Upcoming Meeting agenda section of rdco.com/agenda. When available, a link to the Video recording will be posted in the Past Meetings section for the individual meeting date.