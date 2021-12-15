RDCO holiday schedule

All services and programs provided from offices in the Regional District of Central Okanagan on KLO Road in Kelowna will be closed from 4 p.m. Friday, December 24 through Sunday, January 2 inclusive.

During this time any emergencies involving Regional District water systems should be directed to 250-868-5299. Payments, business license renewals or new license purchases may be made online while the office is closed at rdco.com/payments. Dog license renewals for 2022 and new license purchases can be made at rdco.com/dogs.

We look forward to serving you again at 8 a.m. on Monday, January 3.

This year, there are no changes to curbside garbage, recycling and yard waste collection through the holiday period as Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day fall on a weekend. View rdco.com/recycle for details; consult the Living Greener Calendar or download the Recycle Coach App.

The Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre on Asquith Road in West Kelowna will be closed on Saturday, December 25 and Saturday, January 1. It will be open its regular hours Friday, Sunday and Monday those weeks. The North Westside transfer station will be closed Saturday and Sunday December 25-26 and Saturday, January 1. The Traders Cove transfer station is closed Saturday, December 25 and January 1.

The Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan (EECO) in Mission Creek Regional Park will be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday, December 25-27, Saturday, January 1 and Monday, January 3.

You can learn about the more than 70 individual programs and services provided by the Regional District in the Central Okanagan at rdco.com.