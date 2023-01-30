RDCO inviting public to comment on budget and Financial Plan

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is preparing its 2023 – 2027 Five-year Financial Plan. Residents have several ways to learn about and comment on the fiscal priorities outlined in the budget.

Unlike municipalities, the regional district does not have one tax rate. The RDCO has more than 80 individual services provided and paid for by different combinations of taxpayers across the Central Okanagan. Each service budget is separate, and all assets, revenues, expenses, reserves, surpluses, or deficits remain within the service.

The Regional Board determines how local services will be financed and is guided by its Strategic Priorities. Focus areas include:

Economic Development

Environment

Sustainable Communities

Transportation and Mobility

Presentations and information about the Financial Plan will be available at these upcoming meetings:

Thursday, February 2 – 8:30 a.m. (initial presentation)

Thursday, February 16 – 6 p.m. (in-person comments)

Thursday, March 16 – 8:30 a.m. (budget approval)

Each session is livestreamed and recorded. Information on how to access these is available at rdco.com/agenda. Residents that wish to comment on the Financial Plan priorities in person may attend the February 16 Board meeting.

Comments and feedback about the Financial Plan may be provided to the Regional Board by email or regular mail by February 28. Details and an email link are available at yoursay.rdco.com. That is also where Financial Plan information will be available throughout the budget process.

The Regional Board will give final consideration and adopt the 2023 – 2027 Five-year Financial Plan bylaw at its meeting Thursday, March 30 at 8:30 a.m.