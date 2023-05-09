RDCO issues boil water notice for Killiney Beach water system

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice for all customers of the Killiney Beach water system.

The notice affects approximately 295 properties connected to the Killiney Beach water system and is the result of increased turbidity in the Okanagan Lake water source from snowpack melt – known as freshet, particularly in areas impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire.

To safely consume water from the tap, affected customers must bring water to a rolling boil on a stovetop for at least 60 seconds. Once the boiled water is cooled it may be used for drinking, brushing teeth and washing and preparing food. Customers may wish to consider using an alternate, safe water source such as bottled or distilled water.

The Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until testing confirms water quality is within acceptable Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.

The Regional District’s six water systems provide service to just over 1,100 connections for residents in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas.

For more information visit the Regional District water system webpage (rdco.com/water) or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@rdco.com or 250-469-6241. To subscribe online for Regional District water quality advisories or alerts by email visit subscribe.rdco.com/Subscribe.