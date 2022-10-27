RDCO issuing tips on keeping your pets safe and happy during Halloween

Door knocking and doorbell ringing. Trick or treaters gathered around open doors. There’s plenty of unusual engagement during the Halloween season.

All that extra excitement can be stressful for canine members of your family.

To help ease the stress, the RDCO dog control program suggests owners consider the following tips:

Keep your dog away from open doors – help prevent an accidental escape and injury if your pet is frightened and bolts for the street

If your dog does get away, please contact Dog Control 250-469-6284 to help facilitate its return

Ensure your dog license is attached to their collar or harness – that will help reunite you and your pet if it gets away. A license provides a one-time free ticket home from the Regional Dog Pound. Having a valid license tag on your dog is a Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw requirement

Leash your dog – if you take your pet with you on neighborhood Halloween rounds it provides control, helping to keep others safe

The BC SPCA suggests dog owners may choose to lessen any outside stresses by keeping their pet in a quiet room with its toys. It offers several other helpful suggestions.

Please keep candy, chocolate and wrappers out of the range of your pet as they could be toxic. The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association has excellent resources available for a wide range of dog behaviours and conditions.

To protect against preventable fires, serious burns or injuries, residents of the Central Okanagan are reminded that fireworks are not allowed to be sold or set off, unless authorized by local fire departments. Penalties vary depending on the local jurisdiction.