RDCO lift water quality advisory for Sunset Ranch: in place for Killiney Beach water system

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued a precautionary Water Quality Advisory for all customers of the Killiney Beach water system.

The advisory affects approximately 295 properties connected to the water system in the community along Westside Road. It’s the result of increased turbidity in the Okanagan Lake water source.

As a precaution it’s recommended that all customers, especially those with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly should boil all water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth for at least one minute. As a safe alternative to boiled water from the tap, customers may choose to use bottled or distilled water.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice and testing confirms water quality is within acceptable Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.

For information visit the Regional District website water system webpage (rdco.com/water) or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@rdco.com or 250-469-6241. To subscribe online for Regional District water quality advisories or alerts by email visit rdco.com/water.

Advisory ends for Sunset Ranch water customers

After consulting with Interior Health, the Regional District of Central Okanagan has rescinded a precautionary Water Quality Advisory for the Sunset Ranch water system.

Water sample tests from the system are within the acceptable and safe Canadian guidelines for drinking water quality. The system provides drinking water to customers in the Sunset Ranch subdivision located within the Central Okanagan East Electoral Area.

The Regional District maintains and operates six water systems servicing just over 1,100 connections in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas.