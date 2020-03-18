RDCO makes changes to reduce spread of COVID-19

The Regional District is supporting the effort to reduce spread of COVID19 by closing some public facilities and suspending some programs and events.

Based on the latest recommendations of public health officials, effective 5:00 pm today and until further notice the following RDCO facilities will be closed to the public:

The Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan

The Westside Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant

Joe Rich Community Hall

Ellison Heritage School Community Hall

All Regional Parks programs and events, as well as bookings in parks facilities are cancelled until further notice. This includes programs like the Spring Break Nature Detectives Camps, Tracks Walking Clubs, Take a Hike and Wild Walks. Programs and events with fees will have the full amount refunded.

Currently, all Regional and RDCO Community Parks remain open for visitors to enjoy our natural surroundings. For the safety of everyone using our outdoor park areas, please practice social distancing to help reduce any potential spread of the COVID-19 vir

Although the services provided from the RDCO office at 1450 KLO Road in Kelowna remain open to the public, we encourage people to access information by visiting the RDCO website our website. Staff may be contacted by phone or by email. Residents and businesses may also keep their accounts current and make payments online at rdco.com/payments.

The Regional District continues to follow the direction of public health experts for the safety of its staff and residents to reduce the impact on our community and our health system.

For updates on the RDCO Response to COVID-19 visit the RDCO website.