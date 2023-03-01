RDCO offering residents chance to purchase compost bins, green cone food digester in time for spring

Here’s your chance to cut your garbage in half and boost your soil too! Do your yard a big favor this coming gardening season with a new backyard composter.

While quantities last, the annual Regional District of Central Okanagan online composter sale runs during March.

“Backyard composting is resourceful, easy, and rewarding!” says Waste Reduction facilitator Rae Stewart with the Regional District of Central Okanagan Waste Reduction Office. “There’s nothing like the satisfaction of making your own useful soil enhancer for your garden, all from household kitchen scraps and green and brown matter from your yard, material you would otherwise just toss away!”

Stewart adds almost half of household waste is easily compostable. “If you compost and recycle you could be putting as little as one or two grocery bags worth of garbage out for collection a week. That’s less taxing on our landfill. And by adding nutrient rich compost to your garden, you are giving a super booster to your soil-- more robust fruits and veggies, greener lawn, healthier flowers and shrubs.”

The Regional Waste Reduction Office annual sale features backyard composters for $45 (tax included), a big savings from the regular $80 retail price. It’s a pre-order sale only though, with a limited supply of only 300 available and a limit two per household. The pre-order sale runs March 1 through March 31, with compost units delivered directly to your home in late April in time for gardening season.

An additional option this year is the Green Cone Food Digester. The Green Cone is a great compliment to a backyard composter as it takes all the other types of food waste that can’t be put into a regular composter such as meats, bones, grains, dairy and cooked food. They can even handle small amounts of dog waste too. Green Cones can also be pre-ordered starting March 1 for $130 (tax included) with a limited supply of 50 available.

Note: Rain barrels will not be available this year.

For details on the composter sale, to place your order, view your payment options-including online payment, or simply find out more about how to compost , visit rdco.com/compostersale or call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250.