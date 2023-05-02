RDCO offering sandbags to electoral area residents

Isolated flooding events have occurred in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area near high flowing creeks, particularly in areas impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire. The CSRD says they are closely monitoring electoral areas and have made sandbags available in anticipation of possible flooding.

Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral area property owners are responsible for having an emergency plan and the tools and equipment needed to protect their properties from potential flooding.

Residents in the following areas are responsible for providing their own sand and may pick up sandbags at:

Ellison Fire Department – Station 61 – 4411 Old Vernon Road

Joe Rich Fire Rescue - Station 52 – 6550 Goudie Road

Self-serve sand and bags are available at:

Joe Rich Fire Rescue Station 51 – 11481 Highway 33

North Westside Fire Rescue Station 101 - Killiney Beach main hall – 514 Udell Road Station 102 - Westside Road hall - 7355 Westside Road North

Wilson’s Landing Fire Department – 2396 Westside Road

Property owners are responsible for filling sandbags to use in protecting their property. The supply at each location will be replenished as needed.

Property owners in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas are also encouraged to check ditches and driveway access culverts to ensure proper runoff. If you have any concerns, please contact AIMRoads 1-866-222-4204.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan provides fire protection and suppression services through four paid-on-call departments in the Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside and Wilson’s Landing communities within the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas. Each department provides services specifically for its fire protection area and is funded by property owners living within the fire department jurisdiction.