RDCO Parks Transitioning for In-person Programs

Press release from the Regional District of Central Okanagan on June 8, 2020:

Regional District of Central Okanagan in-person parks interpretation activities are gradually returning.

As our province moves into its phased reopening plan with guidelines to ensure residents safety, RDCO Parks Visitor Services is welcoming participants to once again join in a few initial programs.

“We are following the public health expert’s guidelines and recommendations to ensure the comfort and safety of small groups of people taking part in a limited number of programs” says Isabella Hodson, Supervisor of Community Relations and Visitor Services.

“We’ve made some important adjustments in order to welcome residents back to in-person interpretive programs. For example” she says, “our Wild Walks program requires participants to register in advance; is limited to a maximum of eight people per outing and will see everyone physically distancing, keeping a safe, minimum two metres apart.” Registration information along with dates and times for the Wild Walks this month in Stephens Coyote Regional Park can be found at rdco.com/parksevents. In order to accommodate as many people as possible, please register for one hike this month.

As well, a number of free Pop-Up Programs are being offered at several different regional parks during June. There is no registration required for these. Residents may drop-in and RDCO parks interpreters will provide sanitized equipment and physical distancing will be required. Among these programs are:

Butterfly Bioblitz – help track butterfly biodiversity by catching butterflies, identifying them and releasing back into the wild

Birding 101 – learn the basics of bird watching

Wild Waters Critters – discover the unique features of invertebrate life in ponds

Information on dates, times and locations for each Pop-Up program can be found at rdco.com/parksevents.

The popular @regionalparks Instagram Live interpretative programs are continuing each Tuesday and Thursday morning at 10:30 and Saturday at 1:00 pm. The updated schedule of program topics and links to past video presentations can be found at rdco.com/parksevents.

All Regional Parks remain open during the current health emergency for visitors using safe distancing practices. There are 63 kilometers of formal trails in 30 regional parks. Visit rdco.com/pickapark for more information. If you do visit our regional parks, please practice healthy hygiene and physical distancing by keeping at least two metres between you and other visitors.