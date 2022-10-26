RDCO releases helpful tips on how to dispose of pumpkins after Halloween

Once Halloween’s over and your pumpkin decorations have done their duty, give them a new life.

The Regional District Waste Reduction Office encourages you compost your old Jack- o’-lanterns.

Waste Reduction Facilitator Rae Stewart says “Pumpkins are great to add to your composter because they’re high in nitrogen. If you cut them into small pieces and add some fall leaves, they will break down much faster than leaving them whole. By next spring,” she says “you’ll have a great nutrient rich soil amendment to add to your garden or lawn”.

If you don’t compost, you can also put your pumpkins into your curbside yard waste cart for your next pickup. Check your online Living Greener Calendar, the Recycle Coach app, or rdco.com/recycle for cart pick-up schedules in your area. A reminder that yard waste collection runs until the end of December.

If your pumpkins are still in good condition and free of debris or damage from the elements, consider using them in baking or soup making. When toasted or baked, pumpkins can be rich in potassium and protein.

Another Halloween tip: while the candy wrappers your trick or treaters bring home can’t go into your curbside recycling cart, you can return them to your nearest recycling depot as part of the flexible packaging recycling program.

For more information on composting, yard waste or recycling collection programs, visit rdco.com/recycle