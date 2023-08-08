RDCO releases strategic priorities for 2023-2026

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) Regional Board released the 2023-2026 Strategic Priorities, which includes five regional and five electoral area priorities.

Regional Priorities: Emergency preparedness

Environment and climate change

Health and wellness

Transportation

Truth and reconciliation Electoral Area Priorities: Emergency preparedness

Growth and development

Health and wellness

Transportation

Truth and reconciliation

“Our strategic priorities ensure we are investing taxpayer resources responsibly and wisely.” says Loyal Wooldridge, RDCO Board Chair. “We are committed to building safe, healthy and inclusive communities while taking crucial action to protect the changing environment we call home.”

Through a series of workshops, the Regional Board identified the five priorities to guide the focus of the RDCO over the next three years. For the first time, additional sessions were held for the Electoral Area Services Committee to inform the needs of Electoral Area East and West.

“As the fastest growing census metropolitan area in Canada, the Board is focused on striking a balance that uplifts both our urban and rural communities, that have unique needs.” said Wooldridge.

Each of the five areas include regional and electoral area actions to advance the priorities, allocate resources and serve as key advocacy items that the RDCO will raise with the provincial and federal government on behalf of residents.

The Regional Board will review the organization’s progress annually to celebrate achievements, confront challenges and remain nimble to address emerging priorities.

To view the full Strategic Priorities report, please visit rdco.com/strategic-priorities/