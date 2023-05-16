RDCO reminder to keep your furry pals in a cool place, not hot vehicles during heat wave

With temperatures expected to rise above 30 C across the Okanagan this week, the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) reminds pet parents to keep their animals at home – and not in hot vehicles.

The temperature in a vehicle, even in the shade with the windows partly open, can rapidly reach a level high enough to seriously harm or kill your pet. It takes as little as 10 minutes for a dog to become overwhelmed by heat in a car. Even if you think it’s a quick trip into the store, it’s not worth the risk.

It also pays to keep Fido at home. Under the Responsible Dog Ownership bylaw, anyone who is found in violation of leaving a dog in an enclosed vehicle without adequate shade or ventilation could be fined $150.

Air conditioning is not the answer either. Leaving your car running is harmful to our environment, against bylaws in some jurisdictions and puts your pet at risk if the air conditioning malfunctions. The safest place for your pet is at home where they have water and shade.

If you see a pet in a hot car, do not break the window. Only RCMP or SPCA Special Constables are lawfully allowed to enter a vehicle with an animal in need. Call the SPCA Animal Helpline at 1-855-622-7722. In an emergency, call 9-1-1.

For more information visit https://rdco.com/dogsincars or https://spca.bc.ca/news/do-not-leave-animals-in-hot-cars/