RDCO says April is Community Clean-up month

April 1 marks the official kick off to Community clean-up month, and you too can get involved!

This annual program of the Regional District of Central Okanagan Waste Reduction Office encourages you do some light spring cleaning in your neighborhood.

The RDCO Waste Reduction Office supports Community clean-up month by supplying clean-up gear to participants:

Gloves

Bags

Once your cleanup is complete, the Waste Reduction Office can also arrange to have the trash you collect picked up.

Waste Reduction Facilitator Rae Stewart says every year hundreds of families, community groups, and organizations participate in this feel-good event. “This is an easy one to get involved in, easy to make a positive impact in your own neighborhood. Just head outdoors for a few hours or less, whatever you have time for, and do a spring blitz. Pick up litter, sweep a sidewalk, any small act can really make a difference.” Stewart adds over the last 20 years thousands of residents have volunteered for Community clean-ups. “It’s a testament to the dedication and spirit of Central Okanagan residents.”

One of the many groups planning a Community clean-up this year is Kelowna Sunrise Rotary. President Randal Bamford says this is the third year in a row their service club is pitching in, with plans for approximately 16 volunteers to head out April 15 and tackle an area of South Gordon Drive and Bellevue Creek Park and water catchment. Bamford says,” Our motto is “service above self”, and we continuously strive to improve the quality of life for all our community members. This clean-up is another perfect opportunity for us to come together, have some fun and support our community environment. We challenge other community groups to join this campaign.”

Other groups that have also signed up for clean-up events so far this year include the KLO Neighborhood Association, the Lake Country Girl Guides, and the Rutland Safe Neighborhoods group.

If you would like to arrange your own event, sign up for supplies, and have your litter collected afterward, contact the Regional Waste Reduction Office by emailing recycle@rdco.com or call 250-469-6250.