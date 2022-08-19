iHeartRadio

RDCO says limited parking near Mission Creek Greenway for Friday

Hollywood Rd parking area (wings)

The Hollywood Road south parking area servicing the Mission Creek Greenway recreational trail will be closed for most of the day (August 19) . It’s anticipated the lot will be open again after approximately 5 p.m.

Heavy equipment will be staging in the parking lot as part of the upstream repairs to the Greenway trail and three bridges that were damaged during the spring freshet.

For everyone’s safety please stay out of the parking area while it is closed.

