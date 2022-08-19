RDCO says limited parking near Mission Creek Greenway for Friday
The Hollywood Road south parking area servicing the Mission Creek Greenway recreational trail will be closed for most of the day (August 19) . It’s anticipated the lot will be open again after approximately 5 p.m.
Heavy equipment will be staging in the parking lot as part of the upstream repairs to the Greenway trail and three bridges that were damaged during the spring freshet.
For everyone’s safety please stay out of the parking area while it is closed.
-
West Kelowna Councillor choosing not to run for upcoming electionCouncillor Jayson Zilkie from the City of West Kelowna announcing he is not seeking re-election
-
Kane Road will close Saturday for paving prepOn Saturday August 20, Kane Road between Glenmore Road and Valley Road, will be closed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. for paving work.
-
Mt. Grice-Hutchinson fire update : evacuation alert in place for the boat-in only cabinsFirefighting crews from the BC Wildfire Service are continuing to work on containing the Mt. Grice-Hutchinson fire in a remote area of the Anstey Peninsula, southwest of Seymour Arm.
-
Junior 'A' Hockey to hit Kelowna airwaves through AM 1150The West Kelowna Warriors Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club say they are thrilled to have select road games broadcast live on AM1150 during the upcoming 2022/23 season.
-
All residents evacuated by Keremeos Creek wildfire allowed to return homeThe Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) has RESCINDED all Evacuation Orders.
-
Lake Country Fire Department responds to fire at George Elliot Secondary SchoolAn official from SD 23 says the fire was limited to the roof and exterior wall near the gym.
-
Small wildfire pops up near Seymore Arm: BC Wildfire Crews respondingA new fire in the Anstey Peninsula, southwest of Seymour Arm, has affected a remote, boat-in only cabin in the area and is potentially threatening three others.
-
Police give update on heavy presence in Kirschner Mountain area Tuesday night.On August 16, 2022, at approximately 5:11 p.m., a RCMP General Duty Officer was investigating an unrelated traffic collision at the intersection of Springfield Road and Durin Road when he witnessed a green hatchback collide with a school bus (no passengers aboard).
-
Weekend Longboarding event will result in closure of some Kelowna roadsThis weekend, longboarders from across the region and around the world will gather in Kelowna for the Knox Mountain Downhill.