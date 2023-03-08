Rebates of up to $1,500 are available for Central Okanagan residents that recycle an old wood burning appliance and replace it with newer, cleaner burning technology. New incentive levels and a new bounty option are included in the rebate program along with increased incentives for Westbank First Nation members.

There are four participating Central Okanagan retailers that will help you recycle the old wood burner and handle all the necessary paperwork for the applicable rebate through the Regional District of Central Okanagan Air Quality Community wood smoke reduction program.

Rebates vary with the type of exchange. For those replacing and recycling an old uncertified, wood burning stove or wood furnace with:

an emission certified wood replacement that meets the stringent emission limits ( EPA 2020 ) could get $500 and WFN members $1,000.

an electric insert could get $400 rebate.

a new pellet stove/insert, could get $750 and WFN members $1,500.

an electric heat pump , applicants could get $1,000 and WFN members $2,000.

No exchange is needed under the new Bounty option which offers applicants a $300 rebate. The incentive is per stove and limited to one stove per household. To claim the incentive, the wood appliance that’s removed must be demolished, disabled, or recycled.

Program coordinator Nancy Mora Castro says, “The program is evolving to align with climate targets- Clean BC Roadmap 2030 and exchanges from wood to natural gas are no longer supported. We encourage residents to take advantage of the increased incentive levels and the bounty option offered this year to support our region-wide wood smoke reduction efforts. The best way to stay informed on local air quality is by checking real-time PM 2.5 data, either by viewing the Air Quality Health Index, using the Low-cost sensor project's map or downloading the AQHI Canada app”.

She adds, “transitioning to newer, cleaner burning technology appliances helps improve air quality by reducing smoke pollution and harmful particulate emissions as new units are more efficient.”

Additional incentives may be available along with this rebate, so check with your local retailer, utility or Clean BC for more information. To take part in the program, visit one of the participating Central Okanagan retailers, or the RDCO website to view incentive levels, steps to exchange your old wood stove and other requirements. You may also contact the Regional Air Quality program for more information at airquality@kelowna.ca or 250-469-8408.

Useful information and a handy Burn It Smart online tool showing how get the most from your wood heating appliance can be found at rdco.com/airquality. The RDCO Air Quality Program helps protect and improve the region’s air through education, awareness, and pollution prevention programs.