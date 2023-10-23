RDCO seeks community feedback on food waste collection program

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is exploring the possibility of introducing a food waste collection program for residents who currently receive curbside waste collection in the Central Okanagan and is committed to engaging the community in the decision-making process.

As part of Phase 1 of this engagement, the RDCO will conduct a statistically valid survey and residents will be randomly selected to participate. The survey aims to assess community support for a curbside food waste collection program. Depending on the feedback received in this phase, the RDCO will decide on the program's future steps.

Residents' feedback is crucial to help the RDCO make an informed decision on next steps.

“Over 40% of waste going into residential curbside garbage is compostable and most of that is food waste,” says Travis Kendel, RDCO Acting Director of Engineering Services. “This initial survey aims to gain a wide range of perspectives from people of all ages and interests on food waste collection.”

Residents that receive a survey in the mail are encouraged to complete it in full and return it via postage paid envelope, or complete the survey via a QR code online, no later than November 13. This survey will provide a comprehensive understanding of residents' opinions and preferences regarding food waste collection. Results of the survey will be compiled by an independent firm and presented to the Regional District this winter.

“A curbside food waste collection program can reduce 40,000 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions over 25 years, helping reduce the impacts of climate change,” says Kendel. “By considering a curbside food waste collection program, we aim to expand upon our already existing organics (yard waste) collection program, providing an additional choice for residents to manage their food waste beyond backyard composting.”

Didn’t receive a survey in the mail? You can still share your thoughts. The RDCO is launching a dedicated webpage for the food waste collection project. By visiting yoursay.rdco.com, residents can stay informed and up to date on the results of the survey, project updates and continuing opportunities for involvement. Yoursay.rdco.com currently allows visitors to tell us what they would like considered for food waste collection as well as ask specific questions they may have.

For more information on the food waste collection project visit yoursay.rdco.com or contact the Waste Reduction Office at recycle@rdco.com or 250-469-6250.