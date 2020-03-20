RDCO Suspends Play Structure Access

In order to help ‘flatten the curve’ and reduce the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus, the RDCO is suspending access to all play structures in its regional and community parks.

Closure signs are being posted and as available and appropriate, fencing will be installed around play equipment.

The action is not taken lightly, especially since many parents are looking for opportunities to have their children outside and active.

The Province’s Chief Medical Health Officer issued clear directives that playgrounds are not suitable environments for social distancing and make it difficult to curb the spread of the virus. In addition, play structures and equipment are very hard to sanitize and keep clean.

The Regional District and health officials do encourage people to get outside, exercise and get some fresh air using social distancing practices: keeping two metres of space between themselves and others.

The RDCO continues to provide regular maintenance and operations for its 30 regional and 20 community parks. Information is available anytime online at rdco.com/pickapark.

For updates on the RDCO Response to COVID-19 visit rdco.com/covid-19.