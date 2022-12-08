RDCO testing seasonal dog parks in Lake Country

Dog owners have another seasonal chance to visit two regional parks in the District of Lake Country that normally don’t allow dogs.

Now through the end of March, the Regional District is doing pilot projects in Kopje Regional Park and Kaloya Regional Park.

Until March 31, dogs are allowed off-leash in Kopje, and on-leash on trails within Kaloya. Dogs are not allowed on the beach or playground areas of either park. The projects provide more dog-friendly access options during the slower off-season months and will include opportunities in the early part of 2023 for feedback, an online survey at yoursay.rdco.com and in-person gatherings with RDCO Parks staff and volunteers. Residents interested in project volunteer opportunities should contact Parks Services Volunteer in Parks program coordinator Sheelah Rodriguez or visit the program webpage - rdco.com/parksvip.

Parks Services Director Murray Kopp says “We’re pleased to offer this opportunity for dog owners once again and especially the chance for people to provide comments and feedback about their experience in the two parks. Visitors will see increased signage about the pilot project regulations, dog-bag dispensers, and waste containers. We encourage dog owners to follow the regulations including picking up after their pet as this will impact our ability to offer increased access in the future.” The Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw requires all Central Okanagan dog owners to pick up and properly dispose of their pet waste.

The projects follow up on a similar trial in the two parks last year between October 1 and March 31 at the request of the District of Lake Country Council.

Visitors are reminded that neither parking lot is maintained from November 1 to the end of March and the entrance gate at Kopje Regional Park is closed during that period. Visitors are asked to ensure they park along the shoulder and off the travelled portion of Carrs Landing Road. Please do not block or park in front of the main gates due to access still being required.

In the Central Okanagan, all dogs must be licensed, and responsible dog owners ensure they always have control of their dog, even if by voice command when in a designated off-leash area. Any issues about dog behavior should be reported to RDCO Dog Control – 250-469-6284.