RDCO to hold more pop-up recyling depots in Lake Country and Peachland

The Regional District Waste Reduction Office is again hosting a series of pop-up recycling depots for residents in Lake Country and Peachland. They’re an opportunity for residents to drop off depot only recyclables such as Styrofoam, glass and soft plastics in their own communities.

Nine pop-up depots are slated for March through September: seven in Lake Country and two in Peachland. Similar events last year were well received in both communities.

Rae Stewart, Waste Reduction facilitator says “Our aim is to make recycling more accessible to our residents, connect with as many residents as possible on a one-on-one basis, increase recycling awareness, and keep recyclable material out of the landfill. As the name suggests, pop-up events are by nature temporary, held in unique spaces, and last for a few hours. The feedback we received from residents attending these events last year was most positive, that they were happy to have additional recycling options accessible right in their own neighborhoods.”

The pop-up depots will give Lake Country and Peachland residents an opportunity to easily recycle items that need to be taken to depot only and are not allowed in the curbside recycling carts. Residents in Lake Country and Peachland typically travel to the nearest depots in Kelowna or West Kelowna to properly recycle their depot only items, things like foam packaging, plastic bags and overwrap, glass bottles and jars, and other flexible plastic packaging (such as crinkly wrappers, stand up pouches and zipper bags). Electronics will also be accepted at these pop-up events. The pop-up depots are for residential recycling only, not commercial.

Lake Country pop-ups will take place on the fourth Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the parking lot at the corner of Main Street and Hill Road (3165 Hill Road) across from the former Kangaroo farm. Staff will be on hand to answer any recycling questions.

March 25

April 22

May 27

June 24

July 22

August 26

September 23

Two pop-ups are slated for Peachland, at the Community Centre parking lot on Sixth Avenue, with staff on hand from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to assist.

Saturday, April 15

Saturday, September 16

To find out more about the pop-up depots, or for more information about what materials can be recycled, go to rdco.com/recycle, or email recycle@rdco.com.