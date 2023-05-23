RDCO to host first ever Regional Parks Expo in Lake Country

Looking for something fun for the whole family this weekend? The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has got you covered with the first annual Regional Parks Expo on Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27. The Expo is open to all ages and admission is free.

Date & Time:

• Friday, May 26 l 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• Saturday, May 27 l 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Creekside Theatre - 10241 Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country

Explore over a dozen exhibition booths to learn about parks and our environment, volunteer programs and local wildlife. There is no shortage of fun to be had at the Expo. Exhibition highlights include Nora, a gopher snake, at the Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society booth, a rescue vehicle display by the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue Society and histories and oral stories of the syilx people shared at the Sncewips Heritage Museum booth.

“The Expo offers a family-friendly opportunity to connect with our regional parks and all they have to offer,” says Isabella Hodson, RDCO Parks Visitor Services Supervisor. “Join our parks staff and volunteers to learn about local wildlife, culture, history and so much more!”

In addition to the exhibition booths, attendees can enjoy a variety of presentations in the theatre on both days. Presentation topics include information about bats, connecting with the sylix lands, creatures of the Okanagan and making the outdoors accessible.

But wait – there’s more! On Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., the Local Pressed Bites food truck will be on site serving up tasty treats for purchase and Nice ‘n’ Easy duo will be performing live.

For more information and a detailed list of exhibitors and presentations, visit https://www.rdco.com/parks-expo/.