RDCO update on Mission Creek Greenway rec trail

A safety reminder that a 1.7-kilometre section of the Mission Creek Greenway recreational trail remains closed.

Heavy equipment and crews are working from the Scenic Canyon entrance at Hollywood Road south, upstream past the Smoothing Stones bridge.

They are repairing flood-damage to the Greenway trail and rip-rap protection near the Friends, Cedar and Smoothing Stone bridges.

For everyone’s safety, visitors are asked to stay out of this closed area, respect signage, fencing and barricades that are in place while work is underway to restore trail access. Anyone found within a closed park area could be subject to a fine.

Other sections of the Greenway are not affected and remain open for visitors.