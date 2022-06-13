RDCO wants to help Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) Waste Reduction Office is hosting a series of new recycling events that will allow residents in the Central Okanagan to drop off depot only recyclables such as Styrofoam, glass and soft plastics in their own communities.

Four pop-up recycling depots will take place in Lake Country on Saturdays- June 18, July 16, August 20, and September 17. The pop-ups will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the parking lot at the corner of Main Street and Hill Road (3165 Hill Road, across from the former Kangaroo farm). Staff will be on hand to answer any recycling questions.

These pop-up depots will give Lake Country residents an opportunity to easily recycle their foam packaging, plastic bags and overwrap, glass bottles and jars, and other flexible plastic packaging (such as crinkly wrappers, stand up pouches and zipper bags). Electronics will also be accepted at these pop- up events. The pop-up depots are for residential recycling only, not commercial.

Glass, foam packaging and other flexible plastics are not allowed in the curbside collection cart program and residents typically travel to the nearest depots in Kelowna to properly recycle these items.

Rae Stewart, Waste Reduction Facilitator says “We are trial testing these innovative pop-up depot events this year to make recycling more accessible for our residents. As the name suggests, pop-up events are by nature temporary, held in unique spaces, and last for a few hours. Our aim is ultimately to connect with as many residents as possible on a one-on-one basis, to increase recycling awareness, and keep recyclable material from the landfill.”

An inaugural pop- up depot was held in Peachland in April, with over 160 residents attending, and 450 kilograms of paper and packaging collected in a four hour span.

To find out more about the pop-up depots, or for more information about what materials can be recycled, go to rdco.com/recycle, or email recycle@rdco.com.