RDCO wants you to clean-up for Earth Day

If you’re looking for a rewarding and fun project this weekend for Earth Day, consider tackling a community clean-up project in your neighborhood.

Saturday, April 22 is officially Earth Day, and the entire month of April is Community clean-up month. The Regional District Waste Reduction Office reminds you they have all the gear and supplies you’ll need to tackle a spring clean-up of your own. Head outdoors for some fresh air and exercise, pick up litter, sweep a sidewalk, clean-up an illegal dumpsite. Whatever you choose, the RDCO will also arrange to pick up the litter filled bags when your clean-up is complete!

Waste Reduction Facilitator Rae Stewart says they continue to celebrate the wealth of volunteers that are the backbone of Community clean-up month. “Every year hundreds of families, friends, service clubs, church groups, and businesses lend their support to cleanup initiatives and make a big difference in our community. It’s a massive outpouring of community pride and effort. It’s also quite remarkable how much can actually be accomplished in a very short time-many hands make light work!”

A number of volunteer groups plan to head outdoors this Saturday for Earth Day clean-ups, including volunteers from the North Westside Community Association. Andrea Kveton, Youth group leader with the Association says they plan to tackle a stretch of Westside Road from Fintry to Westshore Estates. “This event encourages community spirit, and it’s inspiring to see so many young people committed to stepping up to take part . We’re proud of all the people that come out to help, it builds community. We’re also planning a hot dog barbeque for participants afterwards to celebrate the hard work of all the volunteers.”

The Regional Waste Reduction Office also salutes other groups that have already signed up for clean ups in April, including the Kelowna Sunrise Rotary, Rutland Safe Neighborhoods, KLEOS Open Learning, MNP Accounting, Casa Loma Neighbourhood Group, Kelowna South Central Association, Kelowna Atheists, Skeptics and Humanists Association, Prospera Credit Union, Friends of Woodhaven Nature Conservancy, Lake Country Girl Guides, Wilsons Landing Community Society, and numerous other individuals and families.

If you would like to do a clean-up in your area, the Regional Waste Reduction Office will provide bags, gloves and pick up the trash you collect after you’re done. For more information, visit rdco.com/recycle, or call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250.