RDCO warns residents near Westside Regional Wastewater Plant to prepare for stinky air

More odours than normal may be noticeable in the area around the Westside Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Starting Friday, March 17 until approximately March 28, new filter material will be installed in the Biofilter at the facility off Gellatly Road in West Kelowna. Wastewater treatment plants commonly use the open bed Biofilter to biologically treat odourous air collected throughout the wastewater treatment process helping to reduce emissions of foul air. Once the Biofilter is replaced, there may be periods of additional odour as it takes a few days to get the new material up to 100% performance.

To ensure optimum efficiency, the Biofilter material must be periodically replaced. This was last done in spring 2021.

The Regional District apologizes for any short-term inconvenience this important work may cause and will complete it as quickly as possible to minimize any potential impact.

In 2022, the facility received and treated approximately 11,620 cubic meters (11.6 million litres) of wastewater each day from businesses and households in West Kelowna, Peachland and Westbank First Nation lands.