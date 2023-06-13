RDNO Announces 8 Winning Plan Submissions in the Secondary Dwelling Design Competition

The Regional District of North Okanagan’s Electoral Areas (RDNO), along with the participating member municipalities of Armstrong, Enderby, Lumby, Spallumcheen and Vernon, are thrilled to announce the success of the North Okanagan Housing Design Competition. The competition garnered an overwhelming response and resulted in a remarkable total of 69 design submissions from across Canada. After careful evaluation by a panel of experts, we are proud to unveil the 8 winning plans, which are now available for North Okanagan residents to purchase at an affordable price of only $1000 each.

Communities within the Regional District of North Okanagan launched the competition to reduce barriers for homeowners to add a secondary dwelling on their property by generating pre-approved building plans available for purchase. The pre-approvals and low cost for plans will make the building permit process faster, easier and more affordable, saving both time and resources for homeowners and builders. Those wishing to purchase plans are reminded to check with their municipalities for specifics related to the zoning of their property.

The 8 winning submissions encompass a range of impressive one-storey and two-storey designs, both of which are 90m2 or less, showcasing the diverse talent and innovative thinking of participants. The panel also felt that an additional 7 designs had unique and exciting characteristics and those plans will also be available for purchase in the coming weeks. The Board of Directors awarded an honorary mention to a 10-year-old boy from rural Keremeos that has a love for architecture and sent in an original design.

Now, North Okanagan residents have the opportunity to vote for their favorite one-storey and two-storey designs to determine the People's Choice Award winners. To check out the winners and cast their votes, residents can visit the www.rdno.ca/peopleschoice until June 26.

Plans can be purchased at the Regional District’s office at 9848 Aberdeen Road.