RDNO boil water notice issued for Mabel Lake Water

Mabel Lake Water (MLW), in conjunction with Interior Health, advises customers that they are on a Boil Water Notice (BWN) as of April 13, 2023.

The BWN is in effect until the system returns to normal operating guidelines and sampling results confirm that the drinking water is safe.

Why is this notice in place?

A computer communication failure caused unchlorinated water to be pumped into the water distribution system. Operators are now working on repairing the failure and returning the system back to normal operating conditions.

What should affected customers do?

Until the BWN is rescinded, customers should exercise caution when using water for consumption purposes. All customers should boil their water for at least one minute when using for purposes, such as:

drinking

brushing teeth

washing fruits & vegetables to be eaten raw

preparing any food

mixing baby formula

making beverages or ice

Where can I find updates?

Customers will be notified of any updates at www.rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices). You can also subscribe to receive email updates at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.