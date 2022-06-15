RDNO closes sections of BX Creek Trail due to flooding

Heavy rains and snowmelt have led to BX Creek swelling past its banks and onto the BX Creek Trail. The water is high and fast-moving, so the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) has temporarily closed multiple sections.

The closed sections include:

Tillicum Road to Star Road

Deleenheer Road to 50 th Avenue

Avenue Trail access point at the east end of the BX Ranch Dog Park

RDNO is urging everyone to obey the trail closures. Failure to do so may lead to harm or danger to anyone who enters the closed areas. The western portion of the BX Ranch Dog Park remains open. Barricades are in place, indicating the closed section of the park.

View a map of the closures on the RDNO website.

The RDNO will post updates to www.rdno.ca and their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RDNorthOkanagan.