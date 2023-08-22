RDNO Continues to Monitor Ongoing Wildfire Situation

The wildfire situation in the Central Okanagan and Shuswap is being closely monitored by the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO). The RDNO has activated its Emergency Operations Centre for assistance and preventative measures.

Although the rain is welcoming, the conditions are still dry, and the region is experiencing Level 5 drought conditions, especially in the Salmon River and Bessette Creek drainages, as indicated by the Province. For more information on drought in the Okanagan basin, please visit www.obwb.ca.

The RDNO recommends that residents be prepared in the event of an emergency and stay safe by preparing an emergency plan and packing a grab-and-go bag (essential supplies and items for 72 hours). For more information on creating a plan and what to include in your grab-and-go bags, visit www.PreparedBC.ca.

Residents are also encouraged to integrate FireSmart practices into everyday life and to take preventative actions. Simple actions can make your property more resilient in the event of a wildfire. From cleaning your roof and gutters to moving firewood and potential fuels such as welcome mats, rugs and patio furniture away from your home, there are surprisingly easy steps you can take to make your home and surrounding yard FireSmart. Learn more at www.firesmartbc.ca.

To be kept updated with the latest from the RDNO, the public is encouraged to visit the RDNO website at www.rdno.ca, Facebook page, and sign up for the e-newsletter (Emergency Management list) to receive updates. In addition, the RDNO will send information to local media. The RDNO also uses the Alertable app to send alerts and information about significant emergencies in our Electoral Areas.

The next update from the RDNO will be released at 2:00 pm tomorrow, Wednesday, August 23, unless new information is received from the BC Wildfire Service.